Reports: Bama to hire Patriots' TE coach Brian Daboll as OC

The Alabama Crimson Tide will hire New England Patriots’ tight ends coach Brian Daboll to be the next offensive coordinator, according to ESPN.

Daboll would replace Steve Sarkisian who left Bama to take over as the OC for the Atlanta Falcons.

Sarkisian coached just one game as the Tide's OC after he took over for Lane Kiffin when he departed for Florida Atlantic.

This is a developing story. Please stay with us for updates.

