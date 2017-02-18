No. 6 Alabama gymnastics beats No. 17 Auburn, 197.350-196.450

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (Alabama Athletics) – The No. 6 ranked Alabama gymnastics team took down Southeastern Conference rival Auburn, 197.350-196.450, at Coleman Coliseum Friday night in front of 13,127 fans, marking the Tide’s third-consecutive score of 197 and higher.

“First of all, we came into this meet with one job to do,” UA head coach Dana Duckworth said. “It was to execute one skill at a time, one event at a time. We were not perfect, but we were very good. I am super excited that they were focused - laser focused really - and it was a great win. To have 13,000 fans in attendance and to have the energy from our student section was fantastic.”

The Crimson Tide started things off with a 49.225 on the vault led by junior Kiana Winston’s 9.875 and 9.85s from senior Katie Bailey and freshman Wynter Childers. Seniors Keely McNeer and Amanda Jetter both posted 9.875s to pace Alabama to a 49.275 team score on the uneven bars.

On the balance beam, the Tide scored a 49.425, behind junior Nickie Guerrero’s career-best 9.975. Winston also scored high on the balance beam, posting a 9.925.

The Tide finished the night with a 49.425 on the floor exercise to seal its win over the Tigers. Winston had another big routine, earning a 9.925. Sophomore Ari Guerra and freshman Maddie Desch both scored 9.90s on the floor.

Winston won her fourth all-around total of the season with a 39.500. Childers took second in her first collegiate all-around with a 39.300.

