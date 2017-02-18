MPD: Injured officer showing signs of improvement, still in critical condition

Montgomery police officer Carlos Taylor is showing signs of improvement but is still in critical condition, according to MPD officials.

Police Chief Ernest Finley says officers are still with the Taylor family at Baptist South and thanks the community and other law enforcement agencies for the outpouring of support.

"We feel the love and support at this critical time and are grateful for all the expressions of concern both for our officer and the other driver,” Finley said in a statement.

"We are family at the City of Montgomery, and no family is closer than the men and women who make up that thin blue line," said Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange. "There is some encouraging news this morning, but the situation remains critical. We ask for your continued prayers for Officer Taylor, his fellow officers, the other injured driver, and their families."

The driver of the other vehicle is in stable condition and has been transferred to a Birmingham hospital for additional treatment.

Taylor and the other driver were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Friday on Woodley Road in Montgomery.

Taylor was assigned to special detail and was behind the wheel of an unmarked unit when the accident happened. He was responding to help another officer who was trying to apprehend a suspect with a gun when he collided with another vehicle.

Taylor has been on the force with MPD for two years.

