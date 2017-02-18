Oak trees at Toomer's Corner replaced for second time in 2 years

The Auburn Oaks at Toomer’s Corner were replaced with two new live oaks on Saturday.

Crews started at 6 a.m. and the project took six hours to complete.

Following the Auburn football team’s victory over LSU in September, one of the trees was extremely damaged after someone set it on fire. The other tree had failed to become established so the university decided to replace both of them.

“The appearance of the tree is unacceptable, and we don’t believe it will recover within a reasonable time period,” said Gary Keever, Auburn University horticultural professor.

What sets these new trees apart from the previous replacement trees is the size. With a diameter of 11-12 inches and height of 30 -35 feet, university officials believe they should take root better.

"We decided to go with smaller trees. They came from a Central Florida nursery. They were dug up about 12 months ago. We expect these trees to perform a lot better," said Keever.

Birmingham resident Teresa Dupree was one of the first to arrive at Toomer's Corner as landscape crews began work to replace the oaks.

"I feel like I am part of it. I feel like I am part of the process," said Dupree.

Dupree was here two years ago when the original oaks were replaced.

"It is like a roller coaster, but I am praying this is the last time, to be honest," said Dupree.

Robin Merrell made the trip from Huntsville. She sees the replanting of these trees as a symbol of what the future holds.

"With anything being planted, it's a rebirth. This is the rebirth of a new tradition for Auburn," said Merrell. "Auburn fans are resilient. So you can't beat them down."

The original Auburn Oaks were poisoned in January 2011 after Auburn’s victory over Alabama in the Iron Bowl. An attempt to save those trees failed and the university replaced them in 2015.

Auburn residents and fans are being asked to not roll the new oaks or the ten trees between Toomer’s Corner and Samford Hall this season while the health of the new trees is monitored.

“We are committed to having vibrant trees on the corner of the Auburn Family,” said campus planner Ben Burmester.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved. Auburn University student Monique Cowan contributed to this report.