Montgomery Co. Sheriff's Office investigating fatal house fire

By Hunter Robinson, Digital Content Producer
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL (WSFA) -

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is investigating a house fire that left one person dead. 

According to the sheriff's office's Facebook page, the fire occurred in the 5000 block of Robinson Road, which is in the northwest part of the county. 

Authorities say an adult male was found dead inside the home. 

The cause of fire is currently under investigation. 

