Vernon: Drier conditions on the way, big warm up for Sunday

After a round of early morning showers, we're moving through a cloudy and mild afternoon. Highs today will max out in the mid to upper 60s across central and south Alabama today. After sunset, gradual clearing will begin but it will be a very slow process. With that in mind don't expect too cool of a night. Overnight lows will be similar to last night in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Given our now saturated environment fog will begin to develop late tonight and stick around through mid-morning Sunday. The fog may be very dense in some locations so be safe on the roads if you're going to be out late tonight or early tomorrow morning.

The good news is we are expecting a big warm up for Sunday. Upper-level winds will look to take on a more zonal flow. This southwesterly wind flow will bring a warm, tropical air from the Gulf into the state. Temperatures will likely be 10 degrees warmer tomorrow in the mid to upper 70s. This warm up will burn off the fog by mid-morning as we look towards a sunny Sunday to close out our weekend!

VERNON TURNER, WSFA FIRST ALERT METEOROLOGIST

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.