Vernon: A beautiful Sunday fun-day

High pressure is in control and it is providing a superb setting across Alabama. Sunshine will dominate our skies all day. Couple that along with a southerly upper-level wind flow, and we'll have a Spring-like afternoon in the upper 70s. Clear skies will continue this evening and night. Temperatures will drop down into the upper 40s to low 50s for an overnight low.

Fog will once again develop late tonight and linger into Monday morning. That means visibility will be an issue during your morning commute to school/work. But like today, a quick warm up through the morning will clear conditions fairly quickly and make way for a lovely, sunny day. Monday will be warmer than Sunday with temperatures ranging from the upper 70s to low 80s during the afternoon.

Our next rain maker looks to come into play late Tuesday and linger through early Wednesday morning. Based off of the latest trend from models like the ECMWF, a wet set up looks likely beginning Tuesday evening/night and lasting up until daybreak Wednesday. But I will include the GFS is showing a drier setup so there is room for agreement between models. This will be a scenario we will have to tweak as new model data becomes available. Until then enjoy a beautiful second half of the weekend!

VERNON TURNER, WSFA FIRST ALERT METEOROLOGIST

