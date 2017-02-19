AU's second Tiger Giving Day to kickoff Tuesday

On Tuesday, Auburn University will host its second Tiger Giving Day, a 24-hour university-wide crowdfunding initiative.

With just a few clicks of a button, Auburn University alumni, students, and friends will have the opportunity to donate money that will help fund more than 20 unique projects happening on campus.

The goals of these projects range from $1,600 to $30,000, and these projects include a wide variety of initiatives.

Among them are opportunities to help the School of Nursing program get mobile health clinics that bring healthcare to underserved communities, or

assist Campus Kitchens, a student-led organization, purchase supplies needed to package and deliver the meals to those in need.

"A lot of Lee County is food insecure. We really want to fight hunger. Recently, we have been talking about getting a second fridge. We have been increasing our operations so much this year that we really don't have the space in our freezers and fridges that we need. So without this money, we wouldn't be able to do that," said Hallie Nelson, The Campus Kitchens at AU President.

During the first Tiger Giving Day, more than 2,100 donors from 38 states and seven countries fully funded 18 projects.

To check out all of the projects, visit TigerGiving.org.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.