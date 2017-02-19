Rep. Terri Sewell receives Drum Major for Justice Award

The Perry County Civic League held its 52nd annual Jimmie Lee Jackson Day on Sunday at the Marion Baptist Academy.

The theme for this year is “Education is the Great Equalizer”, and the program focused on discussing the progress and status of the Perry County School System.

The Civic League hosted United States Representative Terri Sewell as its keynote speaker and the recipient of the Drum Major for Justice Award.

In a press release for the event, Civic League President and Perry County Commissioner Albert Turner Jr. said Sewell received the award because of her "steadfast leadership."

Sewell, who is from Selma, said receiving the award was an honor, especially with February being Black History Month.

“I think that it is such an honor for me to get to walk the halls of congress, and I know that I get to do that because of the sacrifices that were made by so many people; especially Jimmie Lee Jackson,” Sewell said.

Sewell referred to herself as a “daughter of the Black Belt” and said her success is a product of education.\

The Civic League also honored members of the community who graduated from the Perry County School System and went on to earn doctorate degrees.

