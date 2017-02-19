1 killed, 1 injured in Tuskegee shooting - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

1 killed, 1 injured in Tuskegee shooting

TUSKEGEE, AL (WSFA) -

One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Tuskegee, according to Police Chief Lester Patrick.

The shooting happened on Foster Street Sunday night. The deceased victim is a 19-year-old man. His identity hasn't been released.

Officials say the extent of the other victim's injuries have not been released and there are no suspects in custody.

