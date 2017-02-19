1 killed, 1 injured in Tuskegee shooting

A deadly virus is threatening the crawfish industry in Southwest Louisiana. It's called white spot syndrome virus and it was first discovered in Thailand, but somehow it made its way to ponds in South Louisiana and specialists are struggling to find the funds to research a solution. “The catch was increasing and increasing and then it dropped 70% and that's when you saw the dead crawfish floating in the water,” said a crawfish farmer of 34 years, Ian Garbarino. He...More >>
Trump on Tuesday released a 10-year budget plan containing jarring, politically unrealistic cuts to the social safety net and a broad swath of domestic programs.More >>
The U.S. government is suing Fiat Chrysler alleging that some diesel pickup trucks and Jeeps cheat on emissions tests.More >>
The meeting could provide powerful imagery to Catholic voters back in the United States as well as the possibility for conflict between a president and a pope who have not often seen eye-to-eye.More >>
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.More >>
The testimony could shed light on concerns about the security risk posed by Trump's first national security adviser.More >>
Lawmakers from both parties have said major changes will be needed as the measure moves through Congress.More >>
The trial of a woman charged in the death of a Montgomery toddler began Monday.More >>
There's bad news and good news from a new comprehensive study about women, breast cancer, alcohol and exercise.More >>
