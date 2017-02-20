Eric: Monday's temperature to reach around 80

Our Monday forecast looks beautiful across central and south Alabama with partly cloudy skies getting us close to record territory. But in typical Alabama fashion, we'll do an about face tomorrow as our next storm system sets us up for a soaking...

TODAY: Montgomery touched 80 degrees on this date in 2011, the first and only time February 20th has been that warm. We may change that today with forecast highs around 80. Whether we get to the record or not is a moot point. Today is gorgeous. Filtered sunshine makes for a great day with an increase in clouds holding off until overnight.

TUESDAY: An upper level feature currently over Texas will spread a round of rain and rumbles into west Alabama around sunrise tomorrow morning. That rain will steadily progress eastward and will soak many of us into the afternoon.

A few thunderstorms may be embedded in the rain shield, but I can't envision any kind of a severe weather threat. The biggest forecast challenge will be nailing down rainfall totals. I'm on the train that there will be a plume of heavier banded rainfall developing as streamers of rain lift from south to north. A corridor of 1-2+" will be possible where that heavier rain sets up.

Futureview certainly hints at that heavier rain possibility, hence the reason I've ramped overall rain chances up to 80%.

Showers will continue to be scattered about Tuesday night and will taper to isolated into early Wednesday.

LATER THIS WEEK: Temperatures will surge back toward 80 degrees Thursday into Friday. It's possible we may have multiple 80+ degree days this week, offering further evidence supporting Spring's arrival.

