AL 134 to Coffee County 625, near New Brockton, closed after crash

Alabama State Troopers are advising motorists to avoid Alabama 134 from the 17-mile marker to Coffee County 625 after a crash involving injury.

According to Trooper Kevin Cook, the crash is between two vehicles: A 2011 Jeep Grande Cherokee and a tractor trailer. The roadway near the 17-mile marker, which is near New Brockton, will be closed while crews work to clear the scene.

Troopers say the driver of the Jeep has been taken by air to the Southeast Alabama Medical Center in Dothan for treatment of serious injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

We will continue to monitor this road closure and will provide updates when lanes have reopened. No other information has been made available for release at this time.

