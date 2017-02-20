Poetry Out Loud: Alabama students compete for chance at national championship

Students from around Alabama will compete Monday in the state finals of the Poetry Out Loud competition at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival.

Students will give renditions of poetry from well-known poets. They will also perform at their own original poems about life. Topics include friendship, truth, personal identity, and tragic life experiences.

“I have had a chance to read the poems before, and they are amazingly intense,” Diana Green, Arts and Education Program Director for the Alabama Council on the Arts, explained about the students’ original works. “We wonder often when we read them, whether the students have actually experienced these things or just imagining them, but they’re amazing and quite sophisticated.”

Poetry Out Loud is part of a national program that encourages high school students to learn about great poetry through memorization, performance, and competition. The competition started in 2005, and since then it's grown to reach more than three million students and 50,000 teachers from 10,000 schools in every state, Washington D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

If you ask Green, she’ll tell you the competition is bigger than creating and presenting lines that rhyme.

“Any art form and poetry is definitely an art form, is incredibly important for every student,” said Green. “The arts teaches lots of skills, as in critical thinking skills, problem-solving skills. Public speaking, being confident enough to get in front of an audience and to speak to anybody or to express their own emotion. Having the poetry really empowers them to express their own voice.”

Alabama is unique in that we are one of only two states that include an original poetry competition. Even those who recite work from other poets must be creative with their presentation.

“The ones that have had to recite other poems have had to research and look up all the different poets that they’re voicing and then they create their interpretation of what that poet meant by what they wrote,” Green explained. “These young people have a lot to say that we need to listen to. They have many ideas of how to make the world a better place.”

The Poetry Out Loud competition starts at the classroom level, then winners advance to a school-wide competition, then to regional competitions, the state competition and ultimately the national finals.

Each winner at the state level receives $200 and an all-expense paid trip, with an adult chaperone, to Washington DC to compete for the national championship. The state winner’s school receives a $500 stipend for the purchase of poetry books. The first runner-up in each state receives $100 with $200 for his or her school. A total of $50,000 in awards and school stipends is awarded annually at the national finals.

The Poetry Out Loud competition starts at 9 a.m. at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival and goes until 5 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

