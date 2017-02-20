Phenix City woman charged after man flees in traffic stop

A Phenix City woman is facing charges after the passenger in her vehicle fled from police during a traffic stop in Opp.

Rebecca L. Gallups, 36, was charged with obstructing governmental operations.

According to Opp police, around 8:30 p.m. Sunday a 1990 Toyota Corolla proceeded to make a u-turn after approaching an officer’s patrol unit. The officer then decided to stop the vehicle.

When the officer approached the vehicle during the traffic stop, a man exited the vehicle and fled on foot. The officer called for assistance and remained with the driver of the car, later identified as Gallups.

Gallups, who refused to tell officers the name of the man was subsequently charged. She was transported to the Opp Police Department where she posted bond.

Police have since learned the name of the man but his identity has not been released.

No other information has been released.

