ASU Board of Trustees seek applicants for vacant seats

The Alabama State University Board of Trustees is accepting applications for a vacancy for its District-5 and Nation-at-Large seats.

According to ASU BOT, the nominating committee is searching for a congressional district seat five that would reside in one of the following counties: Lauderdale, Limestone, Madison, Jackson, Colbert, Lawrence or Morgan Counties. The candidates for the National-at-Large seat may reside in any state of the Unites States.

The nominating committee will use the criteria below to as a guide to evaluating the applicants. Other factors will be used as needed.

Interest in and commitment to advancing the mission, welfare and growth of Alabama State University

Independence of thought and decision making

Capacity and willingness to make significant contributions and/or assist in the University’s fundraising efforts as means and time permit

An ability to recognize the ambiguous distinction between management and governance

Lack of potential conflict of interest

Commitment and ability to attend full Board meetings, committee meetings, workshops, commencement, other University functions

The nominating committee says it prefers applicants for these positions to submit applications through email, using one document that includes the application, letter of interest and resume/vitae. The packet should be emailed to this link. All electronic application packets must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, March 3.

U.S. Postal Service submissions must be postmarked by the same time and date. Send applications to the following address:

ASU Board of Trustees Nominating Committee, c/o Angela McKenzie, Chair,

P. O. Box 1323, Sylacauga, AL 35150

