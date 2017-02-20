Facebook's Zuckerberg visits Nick Saban on third day in Alabama

"That's a lot of shrimp. It was -5 degrees in that warehouse," Zuckerberg said in posting this photo. (Source: Mark Zuckerberg/Facebook)

Mark Zuckerberg, the founder and CEO of social media behemoth Facebook, is well into his third day of visiting people and places around Alabama. He, along with his wife, Priscilla Chan, started their journey across Alabama on Sunday.

On Tuesday, the influential multi-billionaire met one of Alabama's most influential multi-millionaires, the head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Nick Saban.

Zuckerberg and Chan visited multiple cities in Alabama over the weekend, Monday, and into Tuesday as part of his goal for the year to visit all 50 states. This week they're touring the South and Alabama was the first stop on the list.

Here's where they've been so far:

MOBILE

The couple made stops in Mobile and Bayou La Batre Sunday where they spent the day enjoying shrimp, hearing stories of local residents, attending a local church service, and other activities.

"We are all part of many communities," Zuckerberg wrote. "The strength of these local communities is what makes up our social fabric and that's what enables us to come together as a global community as well."

CAMDEN

On Monday, the couple was spotted eating lunch at a Wilcox County restaurant.

Pictures of the couple were posted to the Facebook page of Jackson's Fried Chicken in Camden, and Zuckerberg found time to respond to their post!

"Mark says the COB is the real deal, and Priscilla loved our fried chicken!" the business said in its Facebook post. "Thanks for stopping by for some southern hospitality, yall!"

"Thanks - you chicken is delicious!" he wrote back.

SELMA

Later in the day, the Zuckerbergs were spotted in Selma outside the Selma-Times Journal building where he wrote about stopping by to thank journalists for what they do.

"It seems like a good time to say thank you to all the journalists around the world who work tirelessly and sometimes put their lives in danger to surface the truth," he wrote in a Facebook post.

BIRMINGHAM

Following the visit in Dallas County, the couple headed east to Birmingham where they spent Monday evening meeting with Anthony Ray Hinton, a man who spent 30 years on death row for a crime he didn't commit. He took note of Hinton's case and the role the Equal Justice Initiative had in helping exonerate him.

TUSCALOOSA

On Tuesday, the couple traveled to Tuscaloosa where they dined on Newk's while visiting with Bama coach Nick Saban and some of the Crimson Tide's football players.

"We also got lunch with some of the Alabama Football players who come from all over the country to be part of this program," Zuckerberg posted to his Facebook page, which is followed by more than 80 million people. "We talked about about the pressures of being a student athlete -- not only the personal pressure of achieving their goals of making it to the NFL, but also having the hopes of their community ride of their success."

