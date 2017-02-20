Montgomery man arrested on multiple rape, robbery charges

A Montgomery man has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of rape and robbery, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Decarsio Shorts, 20, was taken into custody Friday after an investigation indicated he sexually assaulted and then robbed two victims on Valentine's Day and then assaulted another victim on Friday.

According to Montgomery Police Department spokeswoman Capt. Regina Duckett, an investigation shows Shorts arranged to meet the victims, whom she said lived out of state, through social media. Once the victims met Shorts, they were sexually assaulted and robbed.

The first incident, involving two victims, happened in the 2600 block of Zelda Road while the second incident happened in the 5800 block of Monticello Boulevard.

Shorts is charged with three counts of rape, three counts of robbery, and one count of sodomy. He's being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility under bonds totaling $420,000.

