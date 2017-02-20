Montgomery police officer still critical after Friday crash

Montgomery police officer Carlos Taylor, who was involved in an on-duty car crash Friday morning, remains in critical condition Monday, according to the police department, though he continues to show signs of improvement.

He's being treated at Baptist South Hospital in Montgomery. The driver of the other vehicle, who has not been identified by name, is in stable condition and has been transferred to a Birmingham hospital for additional treatment.

Taylor and the other driver were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Friday on Woodley Road in Montgomery.

Taylor was assigned to special detail and was behind the wheel of an unmarked unit when the collision happened. He was responding to help another officer who was trying to apprehend a suspect with a gun when the collision happened.

Taylor has been on the force with MPD for two years.

