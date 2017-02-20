Dothan man arrested after assaulting officer, fleeing on foot

A 70-year-old Dothan man is facing multiple charges including escape and assault, according to police.

Dothan police say Hansel Burney is charged with assault second-degree and third-degree escape.

The charges are related to an incident which happened on Monday in the 2000 block of Kinsey Road. Officers were attempting to take Burney into custody on an outstanding warrant when Burney assaulted an officer and fled on foot.

Burney was taken to the Dothan City jail under a $25,000 bond.

