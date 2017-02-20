Relating math to real life at Prattville High School

Xanax, Hydrocodone, and Oxycontin are all drugs you can pick up at your local pharmacy.More >>
Alabama State Treasurer Young Boozer confirmed Wednesday that there will be an eight percent increase paid by the state for tuition and fees as part of the Alabama Prepaid Affordable College Tuition Program, or PACT.More >>
The Selma City School board has voted to accept a resignation letter submitted to it by its superintendent, Dr. Angela Mangum.More >>
The Alabama Department of Public Health is investigating an outbreak of pertussis, also known as whooping cough, in east Alabama.More >>
An alumna of the Montgomery Public School system loved the town where she went to school so much that she decided to become a teacher in the same system. Her name is Janet Rainey.More >>
Monday will mark three weeks to the day since a 14-year old Bellingrath Middle School student was shot and killed.More >>
Forget the days of reading from a textbook and memorizing notes. One educator at Saint James School is re-thinking the normal approach to teaching history, and her name is Venna Everett.More >>
The Montgomery Public Schools Board has issues and frustrations with the Alabama Department of Education and its handling of the intervention into MPS so far.More >>
Troy City Schools are teaming up with a technology developer to provide students with critical thinking tools that will help them score a better future.More >>
Three years later, the district and the state both have new superintendents, but state superintendent Michael Sentance says he hasn't received an update on Selma's intervention since he was hired eight months ago.More >>
