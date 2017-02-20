Relating math to real life at Prattville High School

Math may not be the most popular subject, but with a bit of personality and a whole lot of realness, one teacher is making it everyone's favorite class of the day at Prattville High School. Her name is Jenny Gray.

Gray credits a long list of her previous educators for igniting her passion for teaching.

"I was blessed as a child to have teachers that were invested in me, that loved me, and lit my fire for learning," the teacher explained. "It is one of those situations, to be perfectly honest, that I have known since second grade that I wanted to do."

After teaching sixth graders for 19 years, Mrs. Gray made the jump to teaching high schoolers. She couldn't be happier with her decision.

"I like the fact that you can be real with them," she said. "I feel like I can really connect, and I feel like I am making an even bigger difference because they can talk to me about real situations, not just math."

Over the past two decades, Gray has picked up a few tricks. She knows that keeping both the students and the parents in the loops is crucial and communicating with the whole family unit is the key to success in the classroom.

"Well, I think the biggest thing is if you are going to be effective you have to communicate," she stated. "I always sent out the bad notes and the bad phone calls, but they need good news! Let's celebrate the victories we have; let them know when they are thriving and let them know when they are doing something great, and hopefully that will fire them up for the next day and we will have another victory."

Although she has learned a lot from her students over the years, Mrs. Gray still knows there is always more to learn.

"I think I have learned that I still have stuff to learn," she admitted. "A real teacher does not know everything! There is still stuff to learn, and they challenge me every day to make myself better so then I can, of course, do the same for them and help them improve."

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.