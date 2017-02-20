Abused AL women speak out for Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month

"It got to the point where he was jealous of everything I did," Taylor Jones stated. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

"He grabbed me, pulled me off the bed, and put me in a choke hold," Alexa Alexander recounted. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Slapped around, manipulated, and denigrated. They're terrible things to endure, but, sadly happen too often during the teenage dating years. Attorneys and counselors say it's not a new issue, but more people are finally talking about it. February is 'National Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month'.

There was a time when Alexa Alexander wondered if she'd ever make it out alive.

"He grabbed me, pulled me off the bed, and put me in a choke hold," she recounted.

Taylor Jones knows the same feeling very well.

"It got to the point where the guy slapped me in the head and punched me. He twisted my fingers," Jones explained.

These two women are now college students, one at Alabama State University and the other at Auburn University.

"It got to the point where he was jealous of everything I did," Jones stated. She was just 15-years-old during the abusive ordeal. "It seemed strange. We grew up together and everything seemed perfect," she remembered.

At 20, Alexa just emerged from her nightmare a few months ago.

"I am starting to feel like I am healing," she said.

Cheryl Lang heads up Wo(Men), a federally mandated program at ASU that steers victims to services that can help them escape and receive counseling. A program like this one is required for all universities that receive federal funding.

"I've heard worse," Lang explained. "Mostly what I see are victims 18 to 24, your predominate victims of sexual assaults."

One national study shows one in three teens will experience abuse in their dating relationships. Another statistic, one in five women is sexually assaulted in college. But there is a hidden story behind the numbers. Some victims simply don't report the crime out of fear, which means the data may never tell the entire truth about teen dating violence.

The 2013 National Youth Risk Behavior Survey found approximately 10 percent of high school students reported physical victimization and 10 percent reported sexual victimization from a dating partner in the 12 months before they were surveyed.

"'I just want to talk about it but not press charges,' I hear that a lot," Lang said. "This is not the norm. Unless you speak up this will perpetuate itself. I am trying to increase the awareness."

Jones recalled, "Everything was a love story. Puppy love." She knew the time had come to reach out to her parents when the boyfriend shared a wicked thought.

"He asked me, 'What would you do if I killed your parents? We could be together again,'" Jones admitted. "I went to my parents crying."

"It just wasn't registering," Alexander said as she looked back on her situation. She eventually found the courage to literally run away one night after she called Montgomery police.

"Any man who puts his hand on you is not the man to be with," she cautioned.

Both Alexander and Jones say to take it from them and run away, reach out to a trusted confidant, call the police at the first hint of verbal or physical abuse. The beginning signs of abuse or control can begin with a mood change, checking cell phones or emails, jealousy, and isolation from family and friends to name a few.

"Pay attention to the things they say to you," Alexander warned.

Victims can fight back through a 'no contact order', a legal maneuver victims can take if it gets really bad.

"You get locked up if it's violated," said Lloria James, Montgomery County's chief district attorney. "That's about as sharp of teeth in the court system."

There are many reasons why many teenage boyfriends and girlfriends abuse their steady.

"They got a physical change going on in their body that they may not know how to deal with yet," James suggested, "and the other thing is they all change at different rates."

Today, Jones and Alexander are stronger, clear-headed, and wiser; lessons learned the hard way that love should never abuse.

"I don't feel sorry for him at all, but I do forgive him," Jones expressed.

"Trust your instinct," warned Alexander.

Jones said seven years later that she has no idea where her ex is today.

Alexander said her ex-boyfriend faces assault charges, though police are still searching for him. She started her own anti-domestic violence campaign during her senior year in high school and estimates she's reached well over 100 students.

There are several area agencies that focus on helping those in an abusive relationship. We've included two with their phone numbers:

Family Sunshine Center 1-800-650-6522 (24 Hour Crisis Line)

One Place Family Justice Center (334)-262-7378

Also, Bryan's 14-year-old daughter Laura Grace also works to inform others of this growing issue through her domestic violence awareness platform, Hiding In Plain Sight. Laura Grace has volunteered and race money for the Family Sunshine Center and One Place Family Justice Center.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.