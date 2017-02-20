Authorities searching for suspects in Troy auto dealership theft

Sims (left) and Loveless (right) are wanted on theft charges (Source: CrimeStoppers)

CrimeStoppers of Central Alabama is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of two people wanted in an auto theft.

Billy Neal Sims and Evelyn Shauntel Loveless are accused of stealing a silver 2012 Toyota Corolla from a Troy auto dealership on October 25, 2016.

Both are wanted on charges of first-degree theft of property.

Authorities believe the two are living in the Montgomery area.

Anyone with information that could help in finding the suspects is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP. Your tip could lead to a cash reward.

