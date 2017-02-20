Montgomery's Octavia Spencer to host SNL

Montgomery's own Octavia Spencer will be the host of NBC's 'Saturday Night Live' (SNL) when it returns March 4.

Spencer, a native of Montgomery and a 1988 graduate of Jefferson Davis High School, is also a graduate of Auburn University where she earned a degree in English.

Making her big screen debut in the 1996 movie 'A Time to Kill', Spencer played in many small roles until 2011 when her career took off. It was her portrayal of Minny Jackson in 'The Help' that helped show the world her true acting abilities.

Spencer has shown the world what a Montgomery native can accomplish. She has won 30 awards and been nominated for an award more than 40 times for her film roles.

'The Help' alone granted her numerous awards, including an Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role, a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress and a NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture.

Most recently, Spencer portrayed Dorothy Vaughan, a NASA mathematician, in the 2016 movie 'Hidden Figures' for which she was nominated for her second Academy Award.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon posted on Facebook that Spencer was a guest on the show Thursday. During the show, Jimmy teamed up with Luke Bryan against Spencer and John Lithgow for a game of Catchphrase.

'Saturday Night Lives' airs directly after the WSFA 12 News at 10 on Saturday nights.

