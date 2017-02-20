Josh: Rain likely Tuesday

RAIN AND RUMBLES: Clouds will steadily increase across the state tonight; showers will soon follow. A line of rain will push into west Alabama Tuesday morning, then work its way across the state through the afternoon and into Tuesday night. You may hear a couple of rumbles of thunder, but we do not expect any severe weather. Rainfall amounts should generally average around a half to three-quarters of an inch, with 1"+ amounts possible under the heavier storms.

Here's the RPM sequence, showing the approximate timing of the rain:

A WARM WEEK: Even with rain around, highs Tuesday will warm into the upper 60s to lower 70s around the state. It gets even warmer as the week progresses; we'll hit the mid 70s Wednesday and then skyrocket into the upper 70s and lower 80s Thursday and Friday. A few isolated showers are possible on Wednesday and Friday, but much of us stay dry for the second half of the work week and weekend.

RING AROUND THE SUN? Did you see the ring around the sun today? That's called a 22 degree halo; it forms when sunlight passes through very small ice crystals (20 micrometers or smaller) in clouds at a specific height in the sky. The sunlight is refracted twice as it passes through those ice crystals and creates a ring around the sun that is tilted 22 degrees towards Earth.

Josh Johnson, WSFA First Alert Chief Meteorologist