New development sparks optimism on Southern Boulevard

The Southern Boulevard is seeing some new development.

Bojangles' restaurant opened it's doors Monday near the old Montgomery Mall and residents believe it's the latest step in the rebuilding of the area.

If you take a drive down East South Boulevard, you will see for sale signs and empty buildings. Yet, it doesn't take long to spot some new sights as well, like the brand new Bojangles'.

It may not seem like much to have another fast food restaurant, but residents are hopeful it's a sign of the area's future.

"I've been here for 31 years; originally from Troy, but this area has been dying for a long time since the mall closed. I think it's a great thing that businesses come back out here and revitalize. I think they need to keep this alive and keep people working," said Montgomery resident James McByrd.

Loveless Johnson has lived on the west side of town for 42 years and he also is thrilled to see the new restaurant.

"I've seen it go down and I've seen it come up. This is a good start," says Johnson.

Ask Bojangles' and leaders are quick to say what has taken place along the boulevard, and the possibility of even more development, is why the company chose the location.

"We felt that this was a great area with the revitalization of the Montgomery Mall. Building a Bojangles' on this side of town would just be a great way to serve this side of the community," explained Bojangles' marketing director Allyson Campbell.

Revitalization efforts are well underway.

One Center, formally known as the Montgomery Mall, continues to be developed with MPACT now open and LAMP High School on the way. The city's South Central precinct is also open along with other businesses like Bishop Parker warehouse opening and Trenholm State's modernization project.

"We liked that there was a police station and fire station right behind us. We just thought this was a great location for us to serve this part of the community," claims Campbell.

However, people are quick to add just having a new business in the area doesn't take away other problems and they are hopeful crime will go down as development goes up.

"Still has [sic] a ways to go for safety. People need to lay these guns down," said Johnson.

Homer Carpenter works in the area and said, "I think it's a good thing that they are building it up and doing something with it, but how long will it last? I don't know."

Bojangles' addressed the safety concerns.

"We've been here for 108 days building this location, we have not had any concerns of the safety of our staff. We haven't had any problems. I think the more businesses come here, we have a lighted parking lot, I think that may deter if there are some safety concerns," said Campbell.

We spoke to one realtor with property along the strip and he said he believes even more development will soon take place as the area continues to be revitalized. As far as any details, he couldn't share those.

