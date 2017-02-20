Warm winter sparks early allergy season across River Region

Things that keep you healthy overall, also appear to help lower a woman's risk of breast cancer, a new review says.

Things that keep you healthy overall, also appear to help lower a woman's risk of breast cancer, a new review says.

City life seems to take a toll on the adolescent mind, new research suggests.

As reports of the carnage at Monday's Ariana Grande show in Manchester, England, continue to pour in, many teens with tickets to concerts during the coming summer music season may be reluctant to attend an event.

Fiber helps lower cholesterol, stabilize blood sugar levels and keep the bowels running smoothly, but a new study suggests it can also reduce knee pain from arthritis.

There's delicious news for chocolate lovers: New research suggests the sweet might help keep a common and dangerous form of irregular heartbeat at bay.

Temperatures are about 15 degrees above average in February, triggering an early pollen season in Montgomery. A late-season freeze combined with a warm winter translates to an earlier, and possibly longer, allergy season across the River Region.

“We are seeing a big increase in calls,” Dr. Allen Meadows explained. “We are seeing people with seasonal allergies, people who are having problems with their eyes, in my office. It's like spring.”

Meadows said the biggest issue for allergy sufferers right now is tree pollen, arriving about three weeks early.

“Generally, we begin to see tree pollen here in Montgomery by Valentine's Day,” Dr. Meadows explained. “But by Valentine’s Day, we weren't beginning to see tree pollen, tree pollens, particularly the cedar trees, were in huge bloom.”

Grass pollen, which will bloom next, is also expected to pack an early punch. Meadows says allergy and asthma sufferers need to stick to their medication or consult with a doctor on a treatment plan soon.

“I like to get my patients treated and better so they can do what they want to do when they want to do it," the doctor explained.

Meadows says there are three approaches to treating allergies: over-the-counter allergy medication, nasal spray, and allergy shots.

“Allergy shots get to the root of the problem and change your immune system,” Meadows said. “Also there’s a new treatment that’s been around for a couple of years that hasn’t gotten a lot of traction, but it’s tablets under the tongue. Those are an option that can be very effective for patients. It has to be taken every day, but it is actually like an allergy shot.”

Meadows said he prefers to treat his patients for allergies and asthma so they can live their lives without interruption during pollen season. For those who aren’t treated but want to spend time outdoors, the doctor said the pollen count is generally lower in the evenings.

For those who exercise or work outdoors, Meadows encourages everyone to shower and wash their hair immediately to avoid transferring the pollen to furniture and pillows.

“Keep the windows of the house closed all times,” he warns. “Opening the windows of the house is like taking your bed to the tall grass on the interstate permanently.”

A greater, far-reaching issue stemming from the warmer winter is insects that weren’t killed off by the cold.

“I am particularly concerned for people who are allergic to stinging insects and fire ants,” the doctor cautioned. “My wife and I went for a walk around the neighborhood and we saw fire ant beds everywhere. This is going to mean a longer, stronger fire ant season. I think we are going to have a whole lot more yellow jackets and wasps this year."

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.