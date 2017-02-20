Warm winter sparks early allergy season across River Region

There's delicious news for chocolate lovers: New research suggests the sweet might help keep a common and dangerous form of irregular heartbeat at bay.More >>
Fiber helps lower cholesterol, stabilize blood sugar levels and keep the bowels running smoothly, but a new study suggests it can also reduce knee pain from arthritis.
As reports of the carnage at Monday's Ariana Grande show in Manchester, England, continue to pour in, many teens with tickets to concerts during the coming summer music season may be reluctant to attend an event.
City life seems to take a toll on the adolescent mind, new research suggests.
Things that keep you healthy overall, also appear to help lower a woman's risk of breast cancer, a new review says.
Banquet is recalling more than 110,000 pounds of chicken nugget meals because the brownie desserts in them may be contaminated with Salmonella.
Xanax, Hydrocodone, and Oxycontin are all drugs you can pick up at your local pharmacy.
It's hard to get a good night's rest when you're always up using the bathroom.
The Alabama Department of Public Health is investigating an outbreak of pertussis, also known as whooping cough, in east Alabama.
Cincinnati, Ohio company, John Morrell and Co. is voluntarily recalling 210,606 pounds of ready-to-eat hot dog products that may be contaminated by extraneous materials, specifically metal, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).
Now there is a DNA test that will help you find out what your body will respond to.
Dining out? Check out this week's food inspection scores.
Montgomery county health inspectors visit restaurants every week. And every Thursday the 12 News Defenders bring you their findings.
Despite the growing trend of drinkable sunscreen, dermatologists like Dr. Porcia Love said they do not recommend using it in place of traditional sunscreen creams and sprays.
Alabama is joining the rest of the country celebrating National Nursing Home week. It's a chance to give some extra attention to the residents and the people who take care of them.
