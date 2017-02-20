Geneva County girl's basketball team punches ticket to Final Four

A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.More >>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.More >>
Alabama football's Bradley Bozeman was named to the 2017 Rimington Trophy Watch List on Monday, according to award organizers.More >>
After one season on the Capstone, the University of Alabama Athletics Director has decided to relieve baseball head coach Greg Goff from his duties.More >>
Troy’s Sun Belt Tournament opening round matchup with No. 26 South Alabama has been moved to Friday at 9 a.m. (ET) at J.I. Clements Stadium; all tournament game times have been shuffled due to significant amounts of rain.More >>
Blake Logan homered and Casey Mize pitched six strong innings of relief to lift Auburn over Mississippi 5-4 on Tuesday night in the Southeastern Conference tournament.More >>
The Sun Belt Conference will now have East and West divisions beginning in the 2018 football season.More >>
Troy junior pitcher Andrew Crane has been lights out on the mound for the Trojans. Crane currently hasn't allowed a run in 39 2/3 consecutive innings which is closing in on the NCAA Division One single-season record of 47.More >>
The third annual Neal Brown Golf Classic at the Wylakes Golf and Country Club in Montgomery that was originally scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed until Tuesday, June 6, due to the already heavy rain that has hit the area and the forecast for addition downpours on Tuesday.More >>
For the 13th-straight season, Alabama softball will play in the NCAA Super Regional round after shutting out Minnesota, 1-0, Sunday to win the NCAA Softball Tuscaloosa Regional.More >>
The No. 8 Auburn softball team laced 16 hits to key an 8-2 victory against Cal Sunday afternoon at Jane B. Moore Field.More >>
For the fifth consecutive year, Faulkner baseball is headed to the NAIA World Series.More >>
