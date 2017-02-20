Geneva County girl's basketball team punches ticket to Final Four

For the fourth time this season, Geneva County and Samson met on the hardwood. However, the stakes were higher in this game as a trip to the Final Four was up for grabs.

Number one ranked Geneva County used a mixture of post play and free-throw shooting to knock off its rival, and number two ranked, Samson, 68-65.



Senior Alexa Boutwell led the way for the Lady Dawgs as she finished with 32 points, with 18 of those coming from the charity stripe.



TaMyya Hill was a beast in the post as she posted a double-double with 23 points and 13 rebounds.



The Lady Tigers quest to repeat as state champs fell just short.



Samson shot just 12-for-35 from three-point and was out-rebounded, 44-30.



The Lady Tigers finish the season at 29-3.



Geneva County will play either Section or Fyffe in Birmingham on Monday.

