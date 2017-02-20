Geneva County girl's basketball team punches ticket to Final Fou - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Geneva County girl's basketball team punches ticket to Final Four

By Justin McNelley, Sports Reporter
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

For the fourth time this season, Geneva County and Samson met on the hardwood. However, the stakes were higher in this game as a trip to the Final Four was up for grabs.

Number one ranked Geneva County used a mixture of post play and free-throw shooting to knock off its rival, and number two ranked, Samson, 68-65.

Senior Alexa Boutwell led the way for the Lady Dawgs as she finished with 32 points, with 18 of those coming from the charity stripe.

TaMyya Hill was a beast in the post as she posted a double-double with 23 points and 13 rebounds.

The Lady Tigers quest to repeat as state champs fell just short.

Samson shot just 12-for-35 from three-point and was out-rebounded, 44-30.

The Lady Tigers finish the season at 29-3.

Geneva County will play either Section or Fyffe in Birmingham on Monday.

