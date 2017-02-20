Varnado has 21 points, 12 boards, Troy beats App State 76-66

TROY, Ala. (AP) - Jordon Varnado scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to help Troy beat Appalachian State 76-66 on Monday night.

App State made the first basket of the second half to take a 34-33 lead but Troy scored 14 of the next 16 points for an 11-point lead. Juan Davis Jr., Wesley Person and Kevin Baker each hit a 3-pointer during the run and Varnado converted a 3-point play.

The Mountaineers pulled to 52-50 with 11:40 to go but Troy quickly built it to 65-52 and led by at least five points the rest of the way.

Baker added 11 points for Troy (16-12, 8-6 Sun Belt), which has won four straight games. Davis had 10 points and seven rebounds and Alex Hicks also scored 10.

Griffin Kinney led Appalachian State (8-18, 3-12) with 15 points and seven rebounds. Kelvin Robinson added 12 points for the Mountaineers, who have lost nine of their last 11.

