Scores from Monday's action at the South and Central Regionals - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Scores from Monday's action at the South and Central Regionals

SOURCE: WSFA 12 SPORTS SOURCE: WSFA 12 SPORTS

South Regional at the Dothan Civic Center

MONDAY, FEB. 20

Class 5A Girls

Eufaula (27-2) 75, Wilcox-Central (13-9) 49
Charles Henderson (28-5) 62, Faith Academy (28-3) 45

Class 5A Boys

Eufaula (28-5) 84, Wilcox Central (23-6) 64
Greenville (20-3) vs. Faith Academy (19-8), 1:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Girls’ championship
Geneva County (29-2) 68, Samson (30-3) 65 (Geneva County is South Qualifier)

Class 2A Boys

Boys’ championship
Barbour County (18-11) 56, St. Luke’s Episcopal (25-8) 49 (Barbour County is South Qualifier)


Central Regional at Alabama State


MONDAY, FEB. 20

Class 5A Girls

Sylacauga (24-5) 63, Demopolis (17-7) 27
Central-Tuscaloosa (24-8) 56, Shelby County (15-11) 30

Class 5A Boys

Sylacauga (25-7) 80, Sumter Central (20-7) 65
B.T. Washington (13-8) 86, Central-Tuscaloosa (14-18) 86 (4 overtimes)

Class 2A

Girls’ championship
R.C. Hatch (22-5) 40, Choctaw County (17-7) 25 (R.C. Hatch is Central Qualifier)

Boys’ championship
R.C. Hatch (23-2) 48, Aliceville (15-10) 39 (R.C. Hatch is Central Qualifier)

Powered by Frankly