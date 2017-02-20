Shiloh Community residents fed up with conditions

A group of Montgomery County residents say their community has become an eyesore. Some who live in the Shiloh area of Hope Hull say abandoned homes, bad roads, and negligent neighbors are ruining their neighborhood. Now, they're shedding light on the roadblocks they’ve faced in their fight for safer, cleaner streets.

Annie Landrum is 83-years-old and has lived in the Shiloh Community her entire life. She's worried that if she needs medical help, an ambulance wouldn't be able to get to her.

“They'll have difficulty coming in here to get to us. I can hardly get around,” she said. “There's holes in the roads. They flood out when it rains. With all those holes, you don't know which way to go. It floods your car out and knocks your muffler off. In the summertime when it rains and the water gets up, you can't go through there because snakes are jumping all up in that water.”

Landrum and other residents are part of the Hope Hull Community Improvement Association, calling attention to bad roads as well as vacant, crumbling homes, mountains of dumped trash and debris, properties being used as junkyards, and clogged drainage ditches. They say the problems have been ongoing for more than 15 years.

“Look at our community and there's so many children down in here. We're definitely afraid in the summertime because of the snakes and mosquitoes, whatever. There's no telling what's in there. It's definitely a health hazard,” said the president of the association, Lucille Watts, as she looked at several abandoned homes across the street from her house. “We have sent several letters to the owners of the property and nothing has been done. The county commission said they could not go on private property.”

Signs show that the Montgomery County Commission sponsored a community clean-up in Shiloh this month, providing a dumpster for small items and pickup days for large items. But residents say it's not enough. They continue to have pollution, public safety, and property value concerns.

“We have to do something,” Watts said. “We want this community cleaned up; the ditches drained and people who own private property down here to take care of it and clean it up.”

“I want this place cleaned up and the roads fixed so we have a decent road to get in and out on,” Landrum added. “Each month, each year, it gets worse and worse. It really is frustrating to live back here in this community and see it like this."

In November, the referendum for the Alabama Limited Self-Governance Act did not pass. It would have enabled the Montgomery County Commission to help residents in unincorporated areas who live near neglected or unsafe properties - or enforce noise issues. It also protects property owners from those who dump trash out in the county.

Problems would have been presented to the Commission to be addressed and voted on case by case.

Because of the Presidents Day holiday Monday, we were unable to get in touch with the Montgomery County Commission. We plan to follow up with officials this week regarding residents' concerns.

