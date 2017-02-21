Eric: R-A-I-N

Well, it's here. The wet weather that will stay locked in place for much of our Tuesday has arrived a little ahead of schedule this morning. A steady moderate rain is falling in many locations as the initial wave of rain slides eastward. While it won't rain all day long, the threat for rain will be there all day...

TODAY: Morning commuters (with the exception of far east Alabama) will need to plan to drive on wet roadways. We have not seen any thunderstorm activity and severe weather will not be an issue today. But, at times, that rain could be briefly heavy with more robust bands developing. We're noticing several bands starting to set up on radar with short breaks in the rain in between. That means some of you will have dry windows that may last a few hours, but the general trend for most will be wet into the afternoon.

The HRRR model suggests another plume of heavier rain setting up actors the heart of central & south Alabama into the early afternoon with additional scattered showers lingering tonight. With the rain around, highs will struggle to tip the scale north of 70 degrees. Still, that's well above average for the 3rd week of February.

Showers will continue overnight off/on and taper to isolated rain into Wednesday.

Many areas are expected to receive 0.75-1.5" of rain by tomorrow when all is said and done. Hefty amounts, but not enough to cause any flooding issues.

LOOKING AHEAD: Skies go sunny by Thursday as temperatures spike toward 80 degrees again. We'll do lower 80s Friday as we await a cold front to slide through Friday night. The front will not have a ton of moisture to work with, so only isolated showers are expected as it passes Friday night. The bigger effect will be to drop temperatures down a few notches this weekend.

