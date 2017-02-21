2 women share their battle with eating disorders

16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.More >>
Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.More >>
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.More >>
Two photos showing high school students in what appears to be "black face" generated hundreds of shares on Facebook this week sparked outrage and prompted Gardendale's High School principal to issue a statement that the school was looking into it.More >>
President Donald Trump will be in the heart of Europe to address a continent still reeling from his election and anxious about his support.More >>
Three weeks after the House narrowly approved the measure with GOP-only votes and after several embarrassing setbacks, Republican senators said they'd move in their own direction and dismissed the report's impact.More >>
A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.More >>
With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.More >>
Convicted Muscle Shoals murderer Tommy Arthur is supposed to be put to death. Arthur has maintained his innocence all along and has dodged execution seven times already.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey signed House Bill 315, a bill allowing licensed midwives to help mothers deliver babies, into law Thursday.More >>
The Alabama Department of Public Health has closed its investigation into the May 2-7 mystery outbreak that sickened approximately 30 people at Montgomery's Paterson Field.More >>
Thursday was a huge day for the East Montgomery Islamic Society.More >>
Gulf Shores officials confirm a 19-year-old male drowned a the beach Wednesday. We're told the victim, who has not been identified, was visiting from Pennsylvania. Officials say his school was supposed to compete in a track and field competition in Gulf Shores. The school is still supposed to compete in the competition and its athletic director flew out Thursday morning to support the team. We're told the school is planning to release an official statement soo...More >>
It's Red Nose Day a special day to have fun while putting an end to child poverty. Red Nose Day was created to raise money and awareness for kids in need. For those here at home and around the world. A recent study ranked Alabama as the sixth poorest state in the country. Nationwide, the National Center for Children in Poverty says about 15 million children live in families with incomes below the federal poverty level. That's 21 percent of all children in the United States. ...More >>
