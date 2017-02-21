2 women share their battle with eating disorders

You may not realize it but you probably know someone battling an eating disorder. It affects more than 20 million women and more than 10 million men in the U.S.

“You could be 400 pounds, 200 pounds, or 80 pounds, anyone can have an eating disorder,” said clinical dietitian Leah Pierce. “There are many types out there, anorexia, bulimia, and binge eating.”

Pierce works with people in the River Region fighting this battle. There aren’t any inpatient or outpatient facilities in town so many people have to go to Birmingham to get help. She says things like abuse, stress, and depression can all be triggers.

“I want people to know these are not fads, phases or choices. I hear people say why can’t you just eat? It’s so much more complex than that.”

Two brave women who work with Leah shared their story with us:

“It started for me just being a poor college student where I would eat one meal a day,” said Wendy Diermayer. “Then I started losing weight and became obsessed with being thin. I was embarrassed and it was my best-kept secret.”

Wendy says it’s a daily battle but now she’s in a much better place.

“Lots of people say you have to do it for yourself. But a big part of having an eating disorder is you hate yourself and don’t think you deserve help. So you have to find whatever reason you can.”

For Wendy the reason was her daughter. She’s not alone.

“It took me years to admit I had a problem,” said Alex Parquette. “I wouldn’t admit it to myself. When you have an eating disorder it takes over your life and controls your every move. You need to tell somebody.”

Both Wendy and Alex are doing better but realize it’s a day by day, sometimes minute by minute struggle. And they both agree if there were more treatment options in Montgomery they would have looked for help sooner.

Both women in our story received inpatient treatment at Castlewood of the Highlands in Hoover. Here’s a link to its site if you want more information. And if you’d like to talk to someone locally here’s Leah’s email address:

Leah Pierce – Clinical Dietitian

leahpiercerd@gmail.com

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.