Montgomery man in wheelchair struck, killed by vehicle - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Montgomery man in wheelchair struck, killed by vehicle

Goodwin's mangled wheelchair at the scene of the crash on Feb. 15. (Source: WSFA 12 News) Goodwin's mangled wheelchair at the scene of the crash on Feb. 15. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

A Montgomery man who was using a wheelchair has died after being struck by a vehicle, investigators with the Montgomery Police Department confirmed Tuesday.

Gerald Goodwin, 55, was struck around 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 15. at the intersection of Southlawn Drive and Greensboro Drive.

Montgomery Police and Fire Medics responded to the scene and transported Goodwin to Baptist Medical Center South with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Once at the hospital, Goodwin's condition was determined to be life-threatening and he was transported via helicopter to UAB. The victim died en route to the Birmingham hospital.

MPD’s initial investigation indicates Goodwin entered the road and was struck by a 2001 Ford Expedition. The driver of the Ford was uninjured.

No charges are anticipated, though the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

