4 projects to consider for 'Tiger Giving Day'

On Tuesday, Auburn University will host its second annual Tiger Giving Day, a 24-hour university-wide crowd funding initiative.

With just a few clicks of a button, Auburn University alumni, students, and friends will have the opportunity to donate money that will help fund 29 unique projects on campus. The goals of these projects range from $1,600 to $30,000, and these projects include a wide variety of initiatives.

Among them are opportunities to help the School of Nursing program get mobile health clinics that bring healthcare to undeserved communities, or assist Campus Kitchens, a student-led organization, purchase supplies needed to package and deliver the meals to those in need.

"A lot of Lee County is food insecure. We really want to fight hunger. Recently, we have been talking about getting a second fridge. We have been increasing our operations so much this year that we really don't have the space in our freezers and fridges that we need. So without this money, we wouldn't be able to do that," said Hallie Nelson, The Campus Kitchens at AU President.

Another project looking for funding is at the Auburn University Museum of Natural History. That’s the home of a dinosaur egg the university would like to put on display.

“It’s the only egg that’s been found east of the Mississippi River,” said Dr. Jonathan Armbruster, Director of the museum. “And it’s the only egg ever found in marine sediments.

Additional funding is also needed to put student-built satellites into space.

“We’re in partnership with UAH, we’re building the actual satellite portion of it, and they’re building the science portion of it,” explained student Jake Houston.

The prestigious National Science Foundation awarded Auburn funding to work with the University of Alabama at Huntsville to put two cubeSats into space to study Gamma Rays originating from large thunderstorms but it doesn’t cover the entire project.

“It helps us with materials, but for the students, we need more funding,” said Dr. J.M Wersinger with the Student Space program.

Tiger giving day donors who shell out $1,000, will have their name inscribed on the satellite before it is launched into space. Those who donate $2,500 or more will be invited to the launch.

The Auburn University Wheelchair Basketball team is hoping Tiger Giving Day will help provide some much-needed equipment. Each player uses a wheelchair that must be tailored to his or her body, and no two athletes are the same.

“They measure our body limbs in segments, proper width, proper angle of the wheels, and it is tailored specifically to your body so you can maximize your efficiency on the court,” player Blake Loftin explained.

The chair the players use, which must be light enough to move easily up and down the court, agile enough to make quick stops and turns, and still strong enough to withstand the contact of the sport, cost about $4,500. The high-performance wheels cost about $800 per pair.

Then there’s the “Save the Bunnies” project. Students want to make an Alex Podesta sculpture called, 'Self-Portrait as Bunnies (The Bathers)', a permanent fixture at the Jules Collins Smith Museum of Fine Arts. The sculpture sits in the pond in front of the museum along College Street and has become a popular topic of conversation.

“It’s a self-portrait, and he’s in a bunny suit, and he’s looking at himself,” the museum’s director, Marilyn Laufer, described. “That has questions of identity and looking introspectively towards you. It’s also about vulnerability because here is a man dressed up in a bunny suit and floating in a lake.” The museum needs $8,000 to outright purchase the sculpture.

During the first Tiger Giving Day, more than 2,100 donors from 38 states and seven countries fully funded 18 projects.

