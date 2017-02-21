MPACT and MPS magnet programs now accepting 2017-2018 applications

Parents of current Montgomery Public students who are interested in the 2017 through 2018 magnet programs and Montgomery Preparatory for Career Technologies can now apply for their school of choice.

Students interested in the magnet programs around the River Region can apply through the on-line portal. Parents will need their 10 digit student state ID number to complete the magnet application. Your child's SSID number can be found in the parent portal of INOW under demographics in the student information section.

If your child is not currently enrolled in MPS, you do not need an SSID number. Parents will need to input the requested information. The last day to apply is March 16 at 4 p.m.

Admission into MPACT is open to students entering the 10th, 11th or 12th grade.

Montgomery's brand-new technical high school opened its doors last year and provides training in a number of different fields, including electrical technology, building science, medical science, and information technology.

MPACT students spend half their day at their home school where they can get core subjects and participate in activities like band and sports; the other half of their day is spent at MPACT where they concentrate on a trade of their interest.

The deadline for the application is March 10.

For additional information, visit MPS website or go to any MPS school for assistance in completing the online application.

