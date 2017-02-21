Orange Beach police warn spring breakers, 'There will be NO warn - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Orange Beach police warn spring breakers, 'There will be NO warnings'

ORANGE BEACH, AL (WSFA) -

The Orange Beach Police Department is taking to social media to warn 2017 spring breakers that partying on Alabama's Gulf Coast will not be tolerated in their city. 

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, all guests are welcome to the city but if you are looking for a party town, Orange Beach is not it. The department says in the past underage drinking, traffic-related events, fighting, trespassing, and illegal drug use have increased during spring break.

Officials say during this year's spring break period they will be utilizing all available resources to maintain the city as a family-friendly tourist destination. 

"Underage drinking, illegal drug use, disorderly conduct and any other breach of peace will not be tolerated and you will go to jail. There will be NO warnings." the post says.

The department also gave a list of, 'do's and don't's', for guests: 

Do: 

  • Be respectful of other guests
  • Have a good time
  • Take your trash with you
  • Remember to "Leave Only Footprints"

Do Not:

  • Sleep in your car on the beach
  • Have glass containers on the beach
  • Dig large holes on the beach or have steel shovels
  • Have alcohol on state beaches
  • Climb or jump from balconies
  • Leave your chairs and tents on the beach after sunset
  • Have loud and boisterous music or noise on the beach or in your room  

We have reached out to Orange Beach officials for comment about the post and are awaiting a response. 

