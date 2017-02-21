Vandals target old Midway school being turned to community center

The town of Midway's plans to convert an old school into something special have taken a detour, for now. The vacant schoolhouse had some unwanted visitors who did a number on the inside.

Merritt Elementary School used to be the home of the Panthers. Over the weekend it became a haven for vandals.

"This bothered me," said Councilman Richard Parker.

"I don't understand it," Midway Mayor Mildred Whittington added.

Midway just signed a 50-year lease with the Bullock County Board of Education. Community volunteers spent the last three Saturdays cleaning it up. And then this happened; overturned bookshelves, broken glass, nasty words on the walls. Add it all up and you have a crestfallen town mayor.

"It is malicious and hateful," she said.

During its long history, Merritt School produced valedictorians and salutatorians, halls of learning for thousands of students over years, but painfully the mayor and her bunch just learned not everyone is a gentleman and scholar.

Mayor Whittington says police have some leads in the case but so far no one has been arrested.

This isn't the first time vandals have struck. The county school board closed the school six years ago and it remained vacant until January when Midway took over. During that time, vandals started fires tore up the place.

"It's just a lack of caring," said Councilman Roy Murray.

Mayor Whittington has an idea who might be behind all this. The school board's decision to shut it down didn't come without controversy. The Bullock County school district closed it to 'save money.'

"Merritt has a history of excellence. We never understood why it was shut down," said Mayor Whittington.

The mayor says despite what happened over the weekend, they still plan to move forward with the plan to turn this into a community center. It'll take about a million dollars and it'll be done in phases.

"We are still motivated and we won't be stopped," said Councilwoman Dollie Blue.

