Vandals target old Midway school being turned to community center

16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.More >>
Police say the boyfriend abused the girl over time, and her mother was complacent and did not intervene or seek medical help.More >>
The four victims of Wednesday's deadly crash on I-10 were all in the same vehicle, all from Mobile, AL, and have now been identified.More >>
The U.S. Supreme Court has stayed the execution of convicted Muscle Shoals murderer Tommy Arthur.More >>
With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.More >>
The Tallassee Police Department is asking the public for any information regarding an ongoing investigation into sexual misconduct charges against Robert Ben Taylor.More >>
A federal appeals court has dealt another blow to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban targeting six Muslim-majority countries.More >>
With Britain's terrorism threat level at "critical," meaning a new attack may be imminent, police are racing to uncover the network around the suicide bomber.More >>
President Donald Trump will be in the heart of Europe to address a continent still reeling from his election and anxious about his support.More >>
Law enforcement in Tallapoosa County has arrested three more suspects as part of an ongoing methamphetamine investigation.More >>
Opening statements have begun in the trial of an Auburn man accused of killing his stepdaughter. George Barton is accused of killing Caley Presley back in June of 2015 after Barton allegedly admitted to striking the five-year-old with a belt over a two-day period.More >>
A bold challenge has been issued to church leaders in Selma as part of a new program to combat violence and crime.More >>
The Washington Post reports investigators are looking into meetings Jared Kushner had with the Russian ambassador.More >>
Thursday was a huge day for the East Montgomery Islamic Society.More >>
