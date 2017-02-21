Editorial: Local news is not fake news

Fake news is omnipresent in today’s media world.

Writer Elle Hunt describes fake news as “a type of hoax or deliberate spread of misinformation, be it via the traditional news media or via social media, with the intent to mislead in order to gain financially or politically. It often employs eye catching headlines or entirely fabricated news stories to increase readership and on line sharing.”

Fake news should be referred to as “agenda news” as its sole purpose is to push views counter to the actual facts. Sadly, fake news is attributed to cable news networks as well as major network news operations.

As the general manager of WSFA 12 News, I will tell you that we do not, nor will we ever practice in “fake news.”

The news reported in our newscasts is based on facts and reliable sources – fair, accurate and balanced reporting. WSFA has provided trustworthy and sourced news coverage for the past 60 years. I guarantee that will not change regardless of any existing political climate.

