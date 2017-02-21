2 arrested on meth, synthetic marijuana charges in Alex City

Two men have been arrested on multiple drug charges after Alex City police responded to a domestic violence call Sunday, according to Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett.

On scene, the officer found the suspects, identified as Steven Heath Fox, 28, of Alex City, and Bennie Carltavious Kelly, 36, of Goodwater, inside an out building. Officers reported detecting the strong smell of marijuana coming from the building and arrested both men.

A task force responded to the scene and recovered approximately ten grams of synthetic marijuana, two grams of methamphetamine and two grams of marijuana.

Fox and Kelly were charged with two counts each of possession of a controlled substance, second-degree marijuana possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bonds were set at $12,000. Fox has since been released after making bail.

