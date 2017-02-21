Auburn University's E-Day set for Friday - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

AUBURN, AL (WSFA) -

High school students considering a career in engineering are invited to attend Auburn University's E-Day on Friday. 

E-Day gives students a chance to learn about engineering programs at Auburn and the school's campus. 

The program is free for students in grades 7-12. To register, click here.

