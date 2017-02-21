AL Cattleman's Assoc. holds luncheon ahead of SLE Rodeo

A kickoff luncheon was held on Tuesday at the Alabama Cattleman’s Association for Montgomery’s upcoming SLE Rodeo.

The rodeo this year starts on March 16 and event organizers say it promises to be a unique event for families.

“In any given performance, you'll have either reigning world champions or past world champions and all of the guys that want to get to that plateau. And it has always been, and still is, one of the premier stops early in the year for points and qualifications to the Wrangler Nationals Final Rodeo,” said eight-time world champion bull rider Don Gay.

The rodeo will run from March 16-18 at the Garrett Coliseum.

You can purchase tickets at Garrett Coliseum, through Ticketmaster, or by calling 1-888-2-rodeo-2.

