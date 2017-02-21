Stanhope Elmore hires Brian Bradford as next head football coach

Brian Bradford introduced as the next head coach of Stanhope Elmore (Source: WSFA 12)

The Stanhope Elmore Mustangs have a new head football coach.

Brian Bradford was introduced as the next head football coach on Tuesday at an Elmore County School Board meeting.

Prior to being named the head coach of the Stanhope Elmore program, Bradford served as the head coach and athletic director at Chilton County High School, according to the school's website. He also taught math at the school.

Bradford graduated from Stanhope Elmore High School in 1994 and then attended Troy University. He also served as the offensive coordinator for the Mustangs prior to becoming a head coach.

Bradford replaces Mike Dean, who served as the head coach of the Mustangs for less than a year. Dean was hired in June 2016 to replace Jeff Foshee.

