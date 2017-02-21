Feb. 28 declared as Rare Disease Day in Alabama

Fiber helps lower cholesterol, stabilize blood sugar levels and keep the bowels running smoothly, but a new study suggests it can also reduce knee pain from arthritis.

There's delicious news for chocolate lovers: New research suggests the sweet might help keep a common and dangerous form of irregular heartbeat at bay.

A landmark clinical trial has shown that a compound in marijuana can ease life-threatening seizures in children with a rare and devastating form of epilepsy.

Scientists say they've developed a new blood test for identifying pancreatic cancer -- a step that might eventually allow earlier diagnosis.

The Republican-led bill to repeal and replace Obamacare that passed the House last month would result in 23 million Americans losing their health insurance coverage, according to a much-anticipated report released Wednesday.

Gov. Robert Bentley signed a proclamation Tuesday designating Feb. 28, 2017, as Alabama Rare Disease Day. Though the day falls on the last day of the month, it's recognized by more than 80 nations. Alabama’s commemoration will include a number of events from March 1 to 3.

For Alabamians who suffer from rare diseases, like John Farris Harper, the day is a reminder that he is not alone.

“It shows me I’m not the only one going through this,” Harper said. “It gives me a support group and someone to talk to.”

Harper was diagnosed with Type 2 Chiari Malformation almost a decade ago after he noticed he was having issues with balance, walking, holding things in his hands, and headaches.

“I’ve gotten headaches my whole life but was always told they were just severe migraines,” Harper explained.

Chiari Malformations, according to the National Institute for Neurological Disorders and Stroke, is a defect that affects the part of the brain controlling balance. For Harper, it means he needs help walking and sometimes has to take more time to process his words before he speaks.

His condition keeps him from being able to lift many objects, so the Selma resident he is currently on disability. He said he has dedicated a lot of his time and effort to pushing for awareness and connection amongst other patients with his condition.

Harper said this will be his second year celebrating the day in Alabama.

