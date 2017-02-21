Feb. 28 declared as Rare Disease Day in Alabama - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Feb. 28 declared as Rare Disease Day in Alabama

By Morgan Young, Reporter
Connect
Parker's shirt declares his goal against the rare disease he fights. (Source: WSFA 12 News) Parker's shirt declares his goal against the rare disease he fights. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Gov. Robert Bentley signed a proclamation Tuesday designating Feb. 28, 2017, as Alabama Rare Disease Day. Though the day falls on the last day of the month, it's recognized by more than 80 nations. Alabama’s commemoration will include a number of events from March 1 to 3.

For Alabamians who suffer from rare diseases, like John Farris Harper, the day is a reminder that he is not alone.

“It shows me I’m not the only one going through this,” Harper said. “It gives me a support group and someone to talk to.”

Harper was diagnosed with Type 2 Chiari Malformation almost a decade ago after he noticed he was having issues with balance, walking, holding things in his hands, and headaches.

“I’ve gotten headaches my whole life but was always told they were just severe migraines,” Harper explained.

Chiari Malformations, according to the National Institute for Neurological Disorders and Stroke, is a defect that affects the part of the brain controlling balance. For Harper, it means he needs help walking and sometimes has to take more time to process his words before he speaks.

His condition keeps him from being able to lift many objects, so the Selma resident he is currently on disability. He said he has dedicated a lot of his time and effort to pushing for awareness and connection amongst other patients with his condition.

Harper said this will be his second year celebrating the day in Alabama.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly