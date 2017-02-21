Feb. 28 declared as Rare Disease Day in Alabama

The Republican-led bill to repeal and replace Obamacare that passed the House last month would result in 23 million Americans losing their health insurance coverage, according to a much-anticipated report released Wednesday.More >>
Scientists say they've developed a new blood test for identifying pancreatic cancer -- a step that might eventually allow earlier diagnosis.More >>
A landmark clinical trial has shown that a compound in marijuana can ease life-threatening seizures in children with a rare and devastating form of epilepsy.More >>
There's delicious news for chocolate lovers: New research suggests the sweet might help keep a common and dangerous form of irregular heartbeat at bay.More >>
Fiber helps lower cholesterol, stabilize blood sugar levels and keep the bowels running smoothly, but a new study suggests it can also reduce knee pain from arthritis.More >>
Banquet is recalling more than 110,000 pounds of chicken nugget meals because the brownie desserts in them may be contaminated with Salmonella.More >>
Dining out? Check out this week's food inspection scores.More >>
Montgomery county health inspectors visit restaurants every week. And every Thursday the 12 News Defenders bring you their findings.More >>
The Alabama Department of Public Health has closed its investigation into the May 2-7 mystery outbreak that sickened approximately 30 people at Montgomery's Paterson Field.More >>
Three weeks after the House narrowly approved the measure with GOP-only votes and after several embarrassing setbacks, Republican senators said they'd move in their own direction and dismissed the report's impact.More >>
Xanax, Hydrocodone, and Oxycontin are all drugs you can pick up at your local pharmacy.More >>
It’s hard to get a good night’s rest when you’re always up using the bathroom.More >>
The Alabama Department of Public Health is investigating an outbreak of pertussis, also known as whooping cough, in east Alabama.More >>
Cincinnati, Ohio company, John Morrell and Co. is voluntarily recalling 210,606 pounds of ready-to-eat hot dog products that may be contaminated by extraneous materials, specifically metal, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).More >>
Now there is a DNA test that will help you find out what your body will respond to.More >>
