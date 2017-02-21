Suspect identified, sought in deadly Tuskegee shooting involving brothers

The power pole the victims' car struck before crashing into an apartment building. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Tuskegee Police Chief Lester Patrick says a suspect has been identified in the case and warrants issued for their arrest. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Warrants have been issued for the arrest of Michael Anthony Norris who is believed to be responsible for a shooting in a Tuskegee neighborhood that left one man dead and another wounded.

Investigators have been working the case around the clock for several days.

The Tuskegee Police Department received a call Sunday just after 6 p.m. about a subject shot in the 3100 block of Foster Street, a public housing complex off of Howard Road.

When officers arrived, they found a car wreck at that location. The vehicle left the road, jumped the curb, struck a power pole, and then hit an apartment building.

Inside the car, police found two men, a driver and passenger, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

The driver, Kentavious Deon McDaniel, 19, of Tuskegee, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, Kenderious Dennis, 21, of Tuskegee, was taken to the East Alabama Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries and later released.

Tuskegee Police Chief Lester Patrick identified McDaniel and Dennis as brothers.

On Tuesday, the chief revealed that a suspect has been developed in the deadly shooting. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers later identified the suspect as Norris.

He faces charges of capital murder and attempted murder in the case.

“We investigated this case vigorously and thoroughly and it’s still under investigation," the chief said. "We’re working very hard to bring all those that may be responsible for this horrendous act into custody.”

The chief indicated that the victims appeared to be exiting the complex when someone fired into their car, causing McDaniel to lose control. They do not live on Foster Street, but reside a few blocks away, according to police.

Yellow crime scene tape was still up at the scene Tuesday and the split power pole was still visible. A cross with balloons and flowers were placed at the spot where the victims’ car came to a stop against one of the apartment buildings.

It does not appear that anyone is living in that particular building. No one else in the complex was injured in the shooting.

“We had a lot of people out that day. It was a very nice, warm day. So it very well could have been a lot worse than it was. It’s sad that this young man had to lose his life but we’re very thankful that more people were not injured,” Chief Patrick said.

Earlier that day, police say Kentavious McDaniel was involved in a fight with someone else, but it’s not clear if the encounter was connected to the killing.

“Right now, we don’t have a motive. We do know that there was an earlier physical altercation involving the driver and another individual,” Chief Patrick explained. “It’s yet to be determined if that individual is the one who was involved in the shooting.”

Based on the evidence at the scene, authorities believe there’s a possibility that there was more than one shooter.

“We’re working on that theory," the chief said. "Hopefully, we can get this first suspect into custody and as we continue to investigate the case and gather new evidence. Hopefully, we can identify another shooter if in fact there was one.”

Authorities are asking Michael Norris to self-surrender.

Norris is described as being 6'2" tall and weighs approximately 185 pounds with a remarkably noticeable tattoo on his neck.

Authorities are asking citizens not to approach Norris, as he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to immediately call the police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP. Your tip may lead to a cash reward.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.