AL Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday is this weekend

Alabama has seen its fair share of severe weather and state leaders want to make sure you are prepared for when happens again. The sixth annual Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday will take place Friday through Sunday (Feb. 24-28).

Aubrie Moates and her two sons were looking at items they'll need for a severe weather kit, hoping to take full advantage of the tax-free weekend.

"It's almost like when bad weather hits, we panic and we scramble for the things we need," Moates admitted. "So, this is a nice wake-up call to put something together."

That's the reason behind the weekend, to encourage people to get ready before severe weather ever arrives.

"Now is a good time to go ahead and get prepared, because you don't want to be in a weather-related emergency and not have the items that you need and find yourself in a dangerous situation," said Melissa Warnke with the Alabama Retail Association.

“It’s another opportunity for people to realize how important having an emergency kit, with the emergency supplies they need, not just for those big disasters, but for any everyday emergency they may have,” explained Art Faulkner, Director of the Alabama Emergency Management Agency.

"It's gonna be crazy if you've got everybody running in at the same time to get these items," stressed Home Depot assistant store manager Will Kelly. "So, it's good to go ahead and prepare and have those items in place. That way, you're not in the midst of trying to get all this stuff at once and you run out. It's good to already be prepared."

Tax exempt items include things like flashlights, batteries, first-aid kits, cell phone chargers, duct tape, fire extinguishers, tarps, and weather radios. To be tax-free they must be $60 or less. Generators and power cords $1,000 or less are also tax-free.

“Start off with the basics, fire extinguishers, batteries, weather radios, the things you may need anytime that you have an emergency at your house,” Faulkner said. “Then we also need to look at those times when the state of Alabama, all 67 of our counties, have risk and threat from hurricane force winds.”

"Especially if have elderly family members who are on oxygen or children with special needs who may actually need electricity to survive, this is a great opportunity to go out, purchase your generator this weekend and save some money on it," explained Ashley Tiedt with Serve Alabama.

Experts say not only is this the time to help out your wallet but to also get every aspect of your life prepared for when disaster strikes.

"It's a great opportunity after you purchase all of these items to sit down and talk about your family communication plan," said Tiedt. Ask your family, "where would we go if there's a tornado? Where's our safe room? If our house is in the line of flood where would we evacuate to?"

“You can come out here and buy all of the stuff that you need, you can take it home, you can put it at your house. But if you wait until the storm is hitting to try to figure out what you’re going to do and how you’re going to use that equipment, where are your flashlights, the other things that you need, then you’ve waited too late,” said Faulkner.

Moates said that's why she also wants to get a kit together.

"I think, especially for the little ones, they get scared when bad weather comes up. So, just having them involved and helping prepare puts their hearts at ease."

For more information on what you need in a severe weather kit and how to get prepared visit readyalabama.gov.

