Dr. Andre Harrison set to take on new role with accrediting agency

Being accredited is critical for any school system. It ensures their curriculum meets required standards. In 2018, every district in the tri-county area will be up for an accreditation review.

A familiar face has been named to lead the effort, former Elmore County Superintendent, Dr. Andre Harrison. He'll be the first ever African-American State Director for AdvancED, the accrediting agency.

Harrison’s appointment comes at a key time as Montgomery, Autauga, Elmore, Auburn City, and Pike Road Schools prepare for an accreditation review in 2018.

"I will work with K through 12 schools," Harrison said. "We will look at the AdvancED standards in three areas: leadership, learning, and resources. When an engagement team goes in they will look at standards and criteria.”

AdvancED operates under parent company SACS, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools. The collegiate process is the same for K through 12 schools. If negative findings exist, districts can be put on probation, watch, or warning status.

“This is another piece of the continuous improvement process to make sure students are successful when they leave school,” Harrison explained.

He says he will be closely monitoring the progress of the state's takeover of Montgomery Public Schools.

“It does get our attention anytime you have intervention underway,” Harrison remarked. “Again, we have standards as far as continued improvement. We are making sure those schools are in compliance with those standards.”

Harrison anticipates MPS's accreditation review to go as scheduled, which is not connected to the state's intervention.

"It doesn’t necessarily mean we bring in a special review,” he said. “If the State Department is working, and if they need our support, it will be a partnership. We tend to look at that. It doesn’t mean we will go right in with a team of people.”

Harrison will officially take on his new role with AdvancEd, which was most recently in the news during a lengthy probation period for the Birmingham city school system, on July 1.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.