New study casts doubts on effectiveness of Pre-K programs

More than $15 billion is spent on preschool education each year. But is it worth the cost?

Experts agree that the earliest years of a child's development are the most important.

"90 percent of a child's brain is developed in their first five years of life. So, the early childhood years lay a foundation," said Allison Muhlendorf, Executive Director of the Alabama School Readiness Alliance.

What's not so clear however is how important Pre-K education is to that foundation.

A new study suggests the skills learned are things already taught in Kindergarten and first grade.

"Pre-K programs can be very successful in the short run but have impacts that fade out over the next few years," said Greg Duncan, a researcher at the University of California, Irvine

Pre-K advocates in Alabama disagree, though.

"You have to have high quality teachers and a monitored, supported program in order to have lasting results," Muhlendorf said.

Muhlendorf says Alabama's First Class Pre-K Program has been successful because of a focus on that, and the benefits are clear in the classroom and beyond.

"Pre-K is also reducing the need for special education and it's also reducing the rates of students repeating a grade in school," Muhlendorf said.

That's not just good news for students, it's also good news for taxpayers.

"Every dollar invested in a high-quality Pre-K program returns approximately $7, so Pre-K pays for itself. And we can't afford not to invest in Pre-K," said Muhlendorf.

The researchers behind the study are not saying we should give up on early education programs, they instead encourage focusing on other factors too like a strong, healthy environment at home.

Alabama currently spends more than $64 million on its Pre-K programs but advocates are seeking an additional $20 million in this year's budget.

