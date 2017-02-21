AL Senate preparing in case impeachment articles arrive against Bentley

The Alabama Senate Judiciary Committee will create a sub-committee Wednesday to work out details on how it would deal with articles of impeachment against Gov. Robert Bentley should those articles make it from the House to the Senate.

If the House sends articles of impeachment to the Senate, Gov. Bentley would be suspended from his position, effective immediately. Lt. Gov. Kay Ivey would, as a result, become the acting governor. If the Senate failed to convict him, Bentley would resume his duties.

The move is similar to how Chief Justice Roy Moore was removed from his position after the Judicial Inquiry Committee, or JIC, made its initial ruling against him before he was officially suspended by the Court of the Judiciary last summer.

Rep. Corey Harbison (R-Cullman) has circulated a resolution around the House that accuses Bentley of misusing campaign funds and not following state law. If he gathers enough signatures, a vote could be held on whether to send articles of impeachment to the Senate.

Speaker Mac McCutcheon is on the record stating an impeachment probe won't begin this week despite Harbison's statements that he had assurances it would.

Rep. Ed Henry (R-Cullman) has also stated that Speaker McCutcheon promised him there will be an up or down vote on impeachment before the session ends.

