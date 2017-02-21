Potential alternative to $800M prison plan would house inmates in county jails

Some Alabama lawmakers are looking at a possible alternative to Governor Robert Bentley’s $800 million prison plan.

The idea is to use local municipalities and county jails to house lower-risk state prisoners.

Representative Johnny Mac Morrow says the plan can help do away with overcrowding and save the state money by housing prisoners in these local areas.

The problem is this does not address the high-level security prisoners, which the governor's plan focuses on.

However, for Morrow and other lawmakers, alternatives need to be looked at before committing $800 million to build new prisons.

“There is a lot of opposition inside the House and Senate to borrow money to set up a bond issue that will last longer than the life of the prisons probably will. And we are going to be immediately overcrowded as soon as we build these mega-prisons,” said Representative Ed Henry

The state prison plan for $800 million is due to be in committee next week.

