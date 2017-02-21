Portrait unveiled at AL Capitol honoring Horace King

A new portrait honoring Horace King was unveiled at the State Capitol Building on Tuesday.

King was an emancipated slave who became a renowned architect, engineer and bridge builder.

King built multiple bridges spanning the Chattahoochee River and also constructed the spiral staircase in the Alabama Capitol Building.

He is also known for rebuilding the Muscogee County Courthouse in Columbus, Georgia.

“It’s a most fascinating story and as one of our speakers today said, it’s a unique story in southern history that we have a man that could rise from enslavement to such great height and at the same time remain nearly anonymous,” said historian Richard Bailey.

This is the first time a portrait of an African American has been on permanent display in the lobby of the State Capitol.

